Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.06.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$17.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.89. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$11.90 and a 52-week high of C$18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

About Osisko Gold Royalties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.45%.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.