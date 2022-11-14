Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PANL opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 49,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 35.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 44.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.