Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Holdings Increased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,164 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 159,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,267 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $116,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 823,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $75,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,155 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Perficient Stock Performance

About Perficient

PRFT stock opened at $70.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $149.35.

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.