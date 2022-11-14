Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.