Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.
Performance Food Group Price Performance
NYSE PFGC opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
