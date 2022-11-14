Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 569,226 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,226 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.94% of Graphic Packaging worth $59,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 127,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 65,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,297,000 after buying an additional 667,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

