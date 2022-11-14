Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,229 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.12% of Allstate worth $42,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.69.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $132.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of -93.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.45. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

