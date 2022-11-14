Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,105 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $41,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.
NYSE:GS opened at $385.17 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.10 and a 200-day moving average of $319.17. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
