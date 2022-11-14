Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $57,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,721,000 after buying an additional 74,405 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 1.1 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT opened at $223.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.47 and its 200 day moving average is $241.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.