Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,237 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 2.12% of Korn Ferry worth $65,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KFY opened at $56.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
