Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,237 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 2.12% of Korn Ferry worth $65,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY opened at $56.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.