Pictet Asset Management SA Has $43.15 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 253.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 415,248 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $43,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,188 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 50,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM stock opened at $115.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.76, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.21. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

