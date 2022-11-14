Pictet Asset Management SA Has $44.43 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,092 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.05% of Enbridge worth $44,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Enbridge by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after acquiring an additional 848,948 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

