Pictet Asset Management SA Has $45.74 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Chemed were worth $45,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $754,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.09, for a total value of $980,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,533.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,436. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $490.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.47. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

