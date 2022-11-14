Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,626 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.91% of Sonoco Products worth $50,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $58.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

