Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in NiSource were worth $45,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

NI stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

