Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,442 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.04% of MSA Safety worth $49,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 68.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MSA Safety by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Up 1.0 %

MSA opened at $138.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.67. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $156.84.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

