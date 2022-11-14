Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,143,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,215 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.88% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $51,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 104.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 722,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 369,948 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 444.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 417,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 341,000 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 61,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 282,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

SHLS stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 570.14 and a beta of 2.01. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

