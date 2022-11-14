Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 3,256 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.47% of PulteGroup worth $42,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $44.37 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

