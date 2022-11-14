Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.13% of Simon Property Group worth $41,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.77.

SPG opened at $120.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.86%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

