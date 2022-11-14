Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.46.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,979,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,457,000 after acquiring an additional 136,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,567,000 after acquiring an additional 454,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

