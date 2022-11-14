Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.46.
Planet Fitness Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of PLNT stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
