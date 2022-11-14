PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PlayAGS
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
