PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PlayAGS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Stock Up 5.3 %

PlayAGS Company Profile

Shares of AGS opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $230.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.39.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

