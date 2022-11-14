Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.75.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of POW stock opened at C$33.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.07. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$29.76 and a 52 week high of C$43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 109.17, a current ratio of 124.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60. The company has a market cap of C$22.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

