Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,027,000 after buying an additional 90,535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 43.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,479,000 after buying an additional 50,681 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 25.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $110.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

