Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $158,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBH stock opened at $57.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Several research firms have commented on PBH. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

