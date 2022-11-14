PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSMT opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $202,983.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $642,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 606,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,955,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $202,983.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,594 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 7.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 10.3% in the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 18.0% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 89.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.