Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
PRIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.67.
Primoris Services Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.22. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,474,000 after acquiring an additional 86,155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 568.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
