Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,580,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,601,000 after buying an additional 176,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,798,000 after acquiring an additional 87,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Progress Software Stock Performance

PRGS stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,905 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

