Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 289 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1,111.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $974.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $881.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $833.05. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 181.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,642.61.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

