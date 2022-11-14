Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $212,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 248.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.06.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSM opened at $135.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day moving average of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

