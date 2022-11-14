Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 5,925 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 550.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 2,481,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hyliion by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 50.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hyliion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

HYLN stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HYLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

