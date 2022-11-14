Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 3,076 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 458,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 79,113 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

NYSE:JCI opened at $66.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

