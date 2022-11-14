Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 364 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,654,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,449,000 after purchasing an additional 42,929 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,022,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,856,000 after purchasing an additional 123,445 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,403,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

