Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $27,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $110.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.