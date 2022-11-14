Raymond James Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.25 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.28.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$16.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$14.62 and a 1-year high of C$24.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.14.

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

About Killam Apartment REIT

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

