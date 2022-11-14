Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 264 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 139.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $89.12 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.42 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

