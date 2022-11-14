Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $243,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,764,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,163,000 after purchasing an additional 841,692 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,773,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,329 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 14,929,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,614,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,852 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS GOVT opened at $22.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.