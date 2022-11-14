Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $328,000 Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:XT opened at $50.59 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16.

