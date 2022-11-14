Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $331,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $174.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.22 and a 200-day moving average of $189.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

