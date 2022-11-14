Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $362,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $408.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.98 and a 200 day moving average of $411.64. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.79.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

