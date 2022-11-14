Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 161.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 68.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $512.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.69. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

