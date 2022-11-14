Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 203 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $318.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.26. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $322.31.

