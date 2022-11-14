Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 220 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.7 %

DD opened at $70.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

