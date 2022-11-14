REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on REV Group to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.42.

REVG opened at $14.05 on Friday. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $833.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 181.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,028,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,983,000 after buying an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 563.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

