Reviewing Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) & Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance -123.98% N/A -175.27% Udemy -23.37% -36.30% -18.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Udemy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Udemy 0 4 9 0 2.69

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Legacy Education Alliance and Udemy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Udemy has a consensus price target of $23.13, suggesting a potential upside of 52.44%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Udemy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $7.71 million 0.83 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Udemy $518.16 million 4.14 -$80.03 million ($1.08) -14.05

Legacy Education Alliance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Udemy.

Summary

Udemy beats Legacy Education Alliance on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

