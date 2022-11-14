Reviewing Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON)

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) and Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and Powin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways -26.66% -19.88% -17.76% Powin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shapeways and Powin Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways $33.62 million 0.87 $1.76 million ($0.60) -0.99 Powin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Shapeways has higher revenue and earnings than Powin Energy.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shapeways and Powin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Powin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shapeways presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 574.88%. Given Shapeways’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Powin Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.3% of Shapeways shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Shapeways shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.6% of Powin Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand. It provides additive manufacturing services, such as 3D printing, rapid prototyping, and design services; and traditional manufacturing services, including injection molding, sheet metal, urethane and vacuum casting, CNC machining, and machine tooling. It also offers selective laser sintering materials, which include nylon 12, thermoplastic polyurethane, nylon 11, nylon 6 mineral filled, and polypropylene; binder jetting materials consisting of stainless steel and sandstone; multi-jet fusion materials; stereolithography materials, such as accura 60, accura xtreme, and accura xtreme white 200; selective laser melting material, including aluminum; material jetting materials, such as fine detail plastic, multi-color polyjet, and high definition full color; and wax casting materials comprising copper, platinum, gold, silver, bronze, brass, rhodium plated brass, and gold plated brass. The company serves the medical, consumer, robotics, architecture, aerospace, gaming, drones, education, and jewelry industries. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

About Powin Energy

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon.

