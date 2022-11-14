Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$71.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.64.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$57.50 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.53 and a one year high of C$80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of C$29.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.13.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

About Rogers Communications

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

