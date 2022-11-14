Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Trimmed by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

ROST opened at $96.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.56. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

