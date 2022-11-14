Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LIDR. DA Davidson cut their target price on AEye from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of AEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

AEye Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. AEye has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. AEye had a negative return on equity of 66.13% and a negative net margin of 2,294.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AEye will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIDR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 27.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AEye

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

