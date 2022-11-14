Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$39.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POW. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.75.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

POW stock opened at C$33.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.07. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$29.76 and a 52-week high of C$43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60, a quick ratio of 109.17 and a current ratio of 124.43.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.