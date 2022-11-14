Royal Bank of Canada Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$23.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.27.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

TSE:MEG opened at C$20.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.61. The company has a market cap of C$6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

