Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $17.74.

Insider Transactions at Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 27.30%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

